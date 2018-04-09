Menu
Commonwealth Games

Moment weightlifter’s elbow snapped

by Greg Stolz
9th Apr 2018 4:10 PM

SHE took to the platform under the hefty weight of controversy.

But transgender Kiwi weightlifter Laurel Hubbard is out of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games after suffering an elbow injury trying to snatch 130kg.

Hubbard, 40, who had competed for New Zealand as a man named Gavin before transitioning to a woman, was leading the super-heavyweight 90-plus kilo division when she suffered the injury.

She lifted 120kg on her first attempt in the snatch, seven kilos more than second-placed Feagaiga Stowers, Samoa.

After failing to lift 126kg on her second snatch, Hubbard set the bar even higher at 130kg - only 1kg below her own Commonwealth record.

However, her arms snapped back awkwardly behind head and she was left grimacing with an apparent elbow injury.

The Samoan team coach had attacked the decision to allow the 142kg Hubbard to compete in the women's division where the next heaviest competitor weighs 114kg.

