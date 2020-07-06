Moment of magic seals it for Lions

Caleb Lokpo rinses the Port defence to set up Coffs City's second goal during their first round Coastal Premier League match. Photo: Tim Jarrett

Caleb Lokpo rinses the Port defence to set up Coffs City's second goal during their first round Coastal Premier League match. Photo: Tim Jarrett

A MOMENT of individual brilliance has helped put the finishing touches on a strong Coffs City United performance on Saturday.

The Lions looked impressive for their 2 – 0 win against Port United FC in the newly formed Coastal Premier League, but it was a move straight from the highlights reel by Caleb Lokpo which caught the eye.

With a defender showing him the sideline, Lokpo performed a deft flick to well and truly bamboozle his opponent and put himself into space on the inside.

Looking up, Lokpo squared the ball to the oncoming Gum Mayak who did well to slot the ball home and effectively seal the tie for the home side.

The move would have no doubt put smiles on the faces of the healthy crowd which had come out to enjoy the first competive football game at Maclean St in months.

The Lions had looked good from the outset, enjoying long spells of possession and creating several chances with an intelligent passing game.

Action from the Round 1 Coastal Premier League clash between Coffs City United v Port United FC. Photo: Tim Jarrett/Mitch Keenan

They were unlucky not to bag a goal in the first half, with their clever movement going unrewarded as that final ball failed to stick on a few occasions.

In positive signs for the season ahead, the Lions didn’t look like a side running out for their first match of the season and manager Glen Williams said he was “stoked” at the result.

“That was a good battle, in the middle of the park it was a ding-dong-battle.”

“0-0 at half time we were confident, but not over confident and then to get a couple of goals and a clean sheet – it was a good result.”

Port United – who were last season’s Mid North Coast Football premiers – came at the Lions in the second half, working their way into some good field position early on.

Their energy in the first 15 minutes forced a number of corners and the Lions began to lose a little composure on the ball which had come to define their first half.

However, a close range finish at a tight angle from Chris Dooley settled the side and they began to take a stranglehold on the match once again.

“We had a lot of possession and the goals didn’t come but it was good we didn’t get frustrated and try and push the game.”

“We were patient and there were a couple of good quality goals, really good effort by the guys.”

This Saturday Coffs City United host Taree Wildcats at Maclean St at 6pm.