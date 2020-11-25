Menu
Crocodile versus shark in WA
Moment crocodile faces off with shark

by Angie Raphael
25th Nov 2020 6:20 AM | Updated: 7:29 AM

Drone footage shows a huge crocodile intimidating a bull shark just metres away from people fishing and children swimming in WA's far north.

Chelsea Wood said the encounter was recently filmed close to the Ivanhoe Crossing near Kununurra.

"There were a lot of people fishing and children splashing around in the water - people were oblivious," she told NCA NewsWire on Tuesday.

A massive crocodile has been filmed towering over a bull shark at a WA fishing spot. Credit: Caravan Adventure Aus
"We had been out fishing in knee-deep water, metres from where we (later) saw the croc.

"We were just copying the locals."

In the video, the bull shark appears to swim away when it senses the danger of the nearby and much larger crocodile.

Ms Wood and her partner Bryce Connole posted the video on their Instagram page and YouTube channel.

People were oblivious to what was going on nearby. Picture: Caravan Adventure Aus
The couple have been caravanning around Australia for the past nine months.

"We don't have an end date," Ms Wood said.

The couple started their journey in South Australia and were in Esperance, in WA's south, when the borders were shut, so they have spent most of their time exploring WA.

They recently arrived in the Northern Territory.

Ms Wood said they felt "pretty lucky" to be in WA during the height of the pandemic.

