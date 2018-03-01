Molle and Banon shoot to Women's NSW Open lead

Manon Molle tees off on the 9th hole during the opening round of the Women's NSW Open played at Coffs Harbour Golf Club. Golf NSW Ladies European Tour 1 March 2018 Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate

EUROPEANS Manon Mollé and Silvia Bañon fired a pair of course record five-under par 66s in the first round of the Women's New South Wales Open to share the lead at the Coffs Harbour Golf Club.

French rookie Mollé carded a bogey and six birdies in hot and sunny weather to set the target before the Spanish Bañon fired five birdies in overcast and blustery conditions later in the afternoon.

Understandable Mollé was thrilled with her start to the tournament.

"I'm very happy with that round," she said.

"I started with a bogey and made a lot of birdies at the end which helped me."

Bañon kept her scorecard bogey-free in an effort that included 15 greens in regulation and only 28 putts for her round, an effort that left her ecstatic.

"It's my best round ever on the Ladies European Tour," Bañon said.

"I hit of a lot of greens today and when I missed, I made some good up and downs.

"I'm relaxed, and I'm enjoying this course."

Like Bañon, Mollé's compatriot Justine Dreher also played in the more difficult afternoon conditions and reeled off seven birdies but dropped three shots over the 17th and 18th holes.

Dreher said she's enjoying the challenge of playing on a different Australian course each week.

"I feel like you really learn to play well in the wind in Australia," she said.

"We've had windy conditions at each of the courses and it helps to develop you as a player.

"Even though we're only 11km from Bonville, you can't even compare it, as the layout and the greens here at Coffs Harbour are completely different, with less grain. It's obviously way flatter, so they are two completely different courses.

"Last week I had a bit of trouble on the greens but I think this week's course is great."

Hot on Dreher's heels are Camilla Lennarth from Sweden, Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras of Thailand and US-based Queenslander Emily McLennan on three-under-par.

Home state girl Sarah Kemp and Olivia Cowan from Germany are a further stroke back.