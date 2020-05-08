Molan addresses ugly Joey Johns rumour

Nine star Erin Molan has moved to close the book on her reported feud with rugby league legend Andrew Johns.

With Channel 9 just three weeks away from returning to live broadcasts of NRL matches as the league presses on with a May 28 return, Molan has for the first time in 2020 addressed the swirling rumours surrounding her reported falling out with the eighth Rugby League Immortal.

After The Daily Telegraph first revealed Johns' initial refusal to work with Molan, the pair were kept apart and ceased to work together on Nine's Friday Night Football.

The feud between the pair reportedly dates back to 2017 when Molan replaced Paul "Fatty" Vautin as host of The Footy Show.

It became one of the most talked about stories of the 2019 NRL season.

Now Molan is moving to make sure it doesn't continue into the 2020 season re-start.

In a classy response to questions about the reported falling out, Molan said:

"Andrew Johns is an Immortal and he sees things in our game that no-one else can see," Molan says in the latest issue of Stellar magazine, available in The Sunday Telegraph.

"I have so much respect for him, as I do all the guys I work alongside."

Unsubstantiated speculation recently that Molan could be shafted from her high profile host position during Nine's rugby league coverage in 2020 spiked after she missed a glitzy NRL function in November where Nine showed off its star-studded commentary line-up for the 2020 season.

Molan missed the function to visit family in Canberra.

Johnathan Thurston and Erin Molan.

Nine at the time showed off returning female talents Ruan Sims, Allana Ferguson and Danika Mason.

Molan's colleague and Channel 9 icon Ray Warren suggested in October the Johns-Molan split could have been handled better before it overshadowed the network's entire coverage of the 2019 finals series.

"Some of the ex-players are old school and they mightn't have the discretion that they should have," he said.

"It could have been handled differently."

It was a tough few months for Molan, after the first revelations of Johns' decision to step away were revealed.

Erin Molan pictured on WSFM.

It led to intense focus on Molan's abilities as a presenter - and nasty online trolling that left her struggling to sleep and in tears during a live radio interview.

She also suffered a snapped humerus bone during a freak fall down the stairs at the end of the year

"Since I was pregnant I had low blood pressure and I had to go to hospital a couple of times. So I put her back down in bed, thank goodness."

Molan blacked out before she fell down the stairs, which helped minimise her injuries, she said.

"My next memory is waking up at the bottom of the stairs. I don't remember how I got there," she said.

"The ambos reckon if I'd been conscious I could have done my neck or my spine. It could have been so much worse."

Originally published as Molan addresses ugly Joey Johns rumour