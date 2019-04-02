Menu
Mojo is pet of the week.
Community

Mojo needs a little TLC

Rachel Vercoe
by
2nd Apr 2019 11:30 AM
ARE you looking to put some more Mojo into your lifestyle?

This pup is a fox terrier cross Jack Russell terrier and ready to go to an older family with dog experience.

Mojo is two years and eight months, with a few issues to work through but the RSPCA staff have started him on the right path already with results.

Not a fan of being left alone, he is best suited to an owner who is home a lot. If you do leave him home there are lots of things you can do to keep him occupied and the staff will go through these with you.

Mojo is $320 plus lifetime registration $28.50.

Visit adoptapet.com.au.

