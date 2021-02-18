Modern Family star’s huge transformation

Modern Family's Luke Dunphy is all grown up.

The actor who played the cheeky character for 11 years, Nolan Gould, has stripped down topless to reveal his ripped abs in a new photo shoot for People.

Now 22, Gould told the publication he's been on a "pretty crazy diet" during lockdown, and has been exercising every day.

And you can certainly tell.

"I've been working out an hour-and-a-half every day with my friend Michael who is a personal trainer," he told People.

"I kind of split stuff up throughout the day. I do an hour of strength training every day, and then 30 minutes of cardio and core throughout the day."

The actor went on to detail his new diet, consisting of lots of lean protein and vegetables and no alcohol.

"I'm eating so much healthier, even though there's less of it," he said.

"What I get is actually really healthy food for you - lean protein, eating as many vegetables as you want and staying away from things like soda. Nourishing the mind, body, all that. And actually, for me the biggest thing was cutting out alcohol, for me that's actually been very nice. I feel more clear-headed and have been doing as much writing as possible, being in acting class, taking all the steps I can so when the pandemic's finally over, hopefully I'll just be ready to go to work."

Gould was 10 when he got the job on Modern Family. Picture: Supplied

Beloved comedy series Modern Family wrapped up in April last year, setting Gould on his first real break in 11 years.

"I spent six months basically on vacation," he told People of his time after the show.

"But I feel like now it's time to kind of make a decision on where I want to go with my career, and one of the ways you can do that is by changing my look and my mindset."

The actor previously told TV Insider he was in "denial" about the Emmy-winning series being over.

Gould and on-screen sister Ariel Winter are still close friends. Picture: Instagram

"I've been having dreams lately about running late to work. I wake up in a panic thinking, 'I've got to be on set - I'm going to be late!' Then I remember that's not part of my routine anymore," he said last year.

"It has definitely been an adjustment to move from something that was basically my entire life for 11 years. One day you're there with your family and friends. The next day they're tearing down the set."

He added that he has remained close with his on-screen siblings Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winter, even through the pandemic, revealing Winter cooks for him and leaves food on his doorstep, and he often plays Pokemon Go with Hyland.

While Gould has spoken positively about his time on Modern Family, co-star Ariel Winter admitted she "struggled with fame" in an interview last year.

"It's not very easy, just because people think that just because you're on TV, they're entitled to your life," Winter told People of growing up on television.

"It's even worse with social media, because people can just say anything they want. So that was rough because I feel like I got on social media right at the start of it becoming big, and I was really young, and people were just figuring out how to bash people online."

She added that going through some "awkward stages" on camera wasn't easy, either.

"It was rough going through all of my awkward stages, all of my different stages because I really changed a lot over the course of 11 years," she said.

"I'm obviously grateful that I do what I do and I got to do what I did, but I do think that growing up on TV and growing up in front of millions with social media is a little rough."

