Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Modern Family fans are not impressed with the show at the moment. Picture: ABC/Jordin Althaus
Modern Family fans are not impressed with the show at the moment. Picture: ABC/Jordin Althaus
TV

Modern Family star responds to fan backlash

29th Oct 2018 2:00 PM

WARNING: Spoilers.

One of the stars of Modern Family has blamed the media for hyping up the death of a character on the popular sitcom.

In September the show's creator hinted that a "significant character on the series" would be killed off.

But fans were less than impressed when it was revealed on last week's episode that the departing character was Delia 'DeDe' Pritchett, Jay Pritchett's ex-wife and the mother of Claire Dunphy and Mitchell Pritchett.

Played by Shelley Long, the character had only appeared in seven of the show's 214 episodes.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about the backlash, Jesse Tyler Ferguson (who plays Mitchell) defended the show and said DeDe was a "significant" character.

"I heard it very early on and I didn't think it was going to be such a big deal," Ferguson said about the storyline. "I thought we would just handle it as it was another storyline. But it leaked … and then it became this media thing.

"We have very bloodthirsty fans. Also, I feel like the mother of two of the characters that we've grown to love is a pretty significant character. So really, the only drawback is I won't get to work with Shelley Long in the near future."

Shelley Long as DeDe in Modern Family.
Shelley Long as DeDe in Modern Family.

Ferguson and his co-star, Sarah Hyland, both told THR that there's an even bigger shock in store for Modern Family fans later this year.

"There's a major thing happening this season. It's beyond," Ferguson said.

Hyland added that it will be "bigger thing than the death" and said, "It was a shock, that's for sure."

Nolan Gould, Steve Levitan, Ariel Winter, Eric Stonestreet, Julie Bowen, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Ty Burrell.
Nolan Gould, Steve Levitan, Ariel Winter, Eric Stonestreet, Julie Bowen, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Ty Burrell.
modern family tv

Top Stories

    Man faces court over alleged rape at pub

    premium_icon Man faces court over alleged rape at pub

    Crime A CHAT between two men at a popular pub could be crucial to the case of a man accused of raping a woman in a nearby hotel room, a court has heard.

    • 29th Oct 2018 2:45 PM
    Uber to launch in Coffs Harbour in time for summer season

    Uber to launch in Coffs Harbour in time for summer season

    News THE popular ride sharing app Uber is coming to Coffs Harbour.

    Two elderly patients injured in high-speed crash

    premium_icon Two elderly patients injured in high-speed crash

    News The Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter has been tasked to Macksville

    Council may change date of Australia Day ceremony

    premium_icon Council may change date of Australia Day ceremony

    News Will threats from the PM force the council to back down?

    Local Partners