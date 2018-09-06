Vogue welcomes baby with royal ties

IRISH model Vogue William has had a son with Pippa Middleton's brother-in-law, Spencer Matthews.

The 32-year-old, who was previously married to Westlife star Brian McFadden, announced the news on social media alongside an image of her holding her baby's feet.

"This morning at 3:55am, we welcomed our son into a quiet London hospital … He is beautiful and healthy. We feel truly blessed," she wrote on Instagram.

Matthews, whose older brother James married Pippa Middleton in 2017, is well-known in the UK for appearing on the reality show Made In Chelsea, shared the same message with a picture his own hand wrapped around his son's.

The reality star previously revealed his son is likely to be named after his late brother Michael who died while climbing Mount Everest in 1999, hours after becoming the youngest Brit to conquer the peak.

He also revealed that another one of the "frontrunner" names for his firstborn may come from Williams' father Freddie who passed away in 2010.

During an appearance on UK chat show Loose Women, Matthews said: "OK, well I don't think it's a secret that my brother passed away and so did her father and we'd like to incorporate their names in our child's names somehow.

"And we have a few frontrunners. But we're not a hundred per cent yet."

Speaking recently about having a baby, the Irish model said: "I'm totally ready for it. Physically I'm feeling really good.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews on their wedding day in 2017. Picture: Getty Images

"I've been so lucky with my pregnancy. I had quite bad morning sickness and heartburn but, for the most part, I've been okay. I'm still able to work, but I have to nap every day. I'm so excited, I just want the birth to happen."

And Williams, who was married to McFadden from 2012 to 2015, can't wait to see what kind of father Matthews - who she met while they were both competing on reality sports show The Jump in 2017 - will be like because he loves kids.

Asked what kind of father Matthews - who gained a reputation for being a womaniser on screen - will be, Williams said: "He's going to be a hands-on dad. He's so excited.

"He just has a thing with children - they love him and he loves hanging around with them. He's going to be a really great dad."

The couple announced were married in June 2018 at Matthews' family estate in Scotland.

