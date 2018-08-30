Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Celebrity

Former beauty queen on starting a family

by Marnie Cohen
30th Aug 2018 6:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RECENTLY married beauty queen, model and now reality TV star Monika Radulovic is hoping to welcome a new addition to her family.

Fresh from her stint filing Survivor Australia - she's still on air - Radulovic and artist partner Alesandro Ljubicic aren't looking to become parents any time soon, though, so any addition would be of the furry variety.

 

Former Miss Universe Australia Monika Radulovic with her artist husband Alesandro Ljubicic. Picture: Jordan Shields
Former Miss Universe Australia Monika Radulovic with her artist husband Alesandro Ljubicic. Picture: Jordan Shields

"It is not on the near horizon," she said before attending a launch of Ljubicic's artistic collaboration with 124 Shoes in the Sydney CBD this week.

"We're focusing on our careers and just being together. We were engaged for four years so come back to us in a few more. I would love a dog though … that would be my dream," Radulovic said.

 

The model is still in the hunt to win Survivor Australia. Picture: Instagram/@monika_rad
The model is still in the hunt to win Survivor Australia. Picture: Instagram/@monika_rad

 

Ljubicic said the couple's weekends revolve around visiting pet stores.

The couple were married in March and already have their hands full with two cats.

"Since being married nothing's changed in that sort of sense, it's just this beautiful connection between us that we have," Radulovic said.

beauty queen family model monika radulovic parenting reality tv survivor

Top Stories

    New road rule to protect emergency workers

    New road rule to protect emergency workers

    News From September 1 motorists will be required to slow down to 40km/h when passing a stationary emergency vehicle displaying blue or red flashing lights.

    • 30th Aug 2018 10:00 AM
    Nationals move to preselect political candidates

    premium_icon Nationals move to preselect political candidates

    News The Nationals seek to replace long serving members of parliament.

    Wanted NSW man found hiding in chest freezer

    premium_icon Wanted NSW man found hiding in chest freezer

    Crime ONE of NSW’s most wanted men has been arrested.

    Police make a chilling discovery

    premium_icon Police make a chilling discovery

    News A wanted man has been located in a freezer at Yamba.

    Local Partners