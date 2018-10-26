Menu
Australian rowing team captain Matthew Model with his Invictus Games medals in Sydney this week.
Sport

Model Invictus Games competitior

26th Oct 2018 9:00 AM

FORMER Coffs Coast local Matt Model was this week celebrating two silver medals at the Invictus Games in Sydney.

The 33-year-old who is the Australian Indoor rowing captain, came second in the men's IR6 four minunte endurance row as his Aussie teammate Ben Farinazzo won gold for the Aussie team.

Model then followed that up in coming in behind Farinazzo and Urkraine's Serhii Ilnytskyi who dead heated in the men's IR6 one minute sprint.

The former rifleman joined the army after leaving Coffs Harbour in 2004 and was deployed overseas on peace keeping operations in 2006 and 2007.

During a secret mission, Model suffered a dehabilitating lumbar spinal injury after a five metre fall in East Timor in 2007 during an operation to catch fugitive Timorese rebel leader Alfredo Reinado.

He was medically discharged from the Australia Army in 2008.

Invictus Games athlete Matthew Model with his wife Rosie and their 11-year-old twins Cohen (left) and Noah.
"Sport has always been a part of my life and, although having an injury now, I have been lucky enough to adapt to the challenges involved in continuing an active lifestyle,” Model said.

"Sport has aided in my recovery both physically and mentally, giving me the confidence to participate and achieve personal sporting goals.”

Now living in Port Macquarie, Model was one of two Australian athletes to meet The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan after they officially opened the Games on October 20.

Matthew Model meets Prince Harry in Sydney this week.
