Mobile towers to be installed to boost regional reception

14th Jun 2017 11:00 AM
Optus phone tower
Optus phone tower

NEW towers will be installed in the Cowper electorate to boost mobile reception.

Brierfield, west of Urunga, and Yarrabandinni, south west of South West Rocks, will have towers delivered under the second round of the Coalition Government's Mobile Black Spot Program.

The Brierfield tower installation is scheduled to be finished by middle of 2018, while the Yarrabandinni tower is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

Both towers will be constructed by Optus.

Nationals Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker said the new towers have the potential to improve quality of life in these areas.

"In our modern world, it's easy for us to take for granted our connection to a mobile network but for those out in the more regional pockets of Cowper there can be limited connectivity,” Mr Hartsuyker said.

"Living in mountainous areas with dense bushland like ours is very beautiful, but it can be difficult to maintain strong mobile coverage over this type of terrain.

"The Government's Mobile Black Spot Program targets these problematic areas and assists commercial telecommunication companies with the costs of providing better coverage to these areas.

"We do an incredible amount with our mobile phones these days and providing better coverage for communities has the potential to dramatically improve their quality of life.

"Those living within range of these new towers in Brierfield and Yarrabandinni will be able to call family and friends, conduct business, and go shopping all from their homes, once the towers are completed.”

More information about the Program is available at www.communications.gov.au/mobile_coverage.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  blackspot cowper electorate luke hartsuyker mobile tower

