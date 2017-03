SERVICE OUTAGE: There is a current disruption to the Telstra 3G mobile network at Dorrigo North.

Customers living within the 2453 postcode might experience difficulties making and receiving calls and using data via their mobile service.

@telstra it’s now more than 5 days without service from the Dorrigo Mountain tower (NSW 2453). With prospects of flooding today, 1/ — Bruno Mattarollo (@bmatt) March 29, 2017

The issue was recorded on Sunday at 12.33am.

No end date to the disruption has been issued so far.