HELP COMING: The Golden Wattle Mobile Service Centre is visiting the area to provide easy access to Centrelink, Medicare and Child Support services.
News

Mobile service to assist locals with Centrelink, Medicare

1st Dec 2019 2:16 PM

THE Australian Government's Department of Human Services' mobile centre will be on the Coffs Coast this week to provide locals easy access to crucial resources.

The Golden Wattle mobile service centre provides access to Centrelink, Medicare and Child Support services.

The Golden Wattle will be in front of the Neighbourhood House on Hyde St, Bellingen from 9.30am-4pm tomorrow before being near the skate park on Fawcett St, Woolgoolga from 9am-4pm on Tuesday. 

The 20 tonne truck is operated by staff from the Department of Human Services which regularly travels around rural Australia to provide friendly face-to-face service and tailored support.

Staff on board can help with Centrelink claims, Medicare registrations and help with online services.

A social worker will accompany service staff on this trip to offer short-term counselling and referrals.

Information about Department of Veterans' Affairs programs and support services will also be available. 

For more information on the Golden Wattle click here

Coffs Coast Advocate

