MNC's best impress at Goulburn

Adam Wood tees off in Goulburn for the MNC team.

THE Mid North Coast team took on the big boys and finished in a credible third position.

Playing over two days at Goulburn Golf Club in the NSW Country Champion- ships, the MNC team of Adam Wood (Bonville), Logan Toms and Aaron

Hart (Woolgoolga) along with the Coffs Harbour trio of Jack Pountney, Jason Barby and Tim Hyland finished ahead of all comers except for eventual champions Illawarra and

the ACT.

Individually Toms was the best performed local shooting a pair of 71s to finish in ninth position, five shots behind winner jack Davies from Gungahlin Lakes.

Wood finished 13th with a pair of 72s.