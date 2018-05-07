Stuff-ups cost mums MKR title

ALEX and Emily defeated Kim and Suong to win the latest season of My Kitchen Rules.

The "cocktail couple" from Queensland won the $250,000 grand prize after beating the Vietnamese mums from Melbourne in a five-course cook-off.

Each team had to produce 100 plates in total (20 per course) to serve not only the judges but also the 14 other teams who failed to make the grand final and their respective families.

For the foodies out there, here's what the two teams dished up:

Alex and Emily:

1st course: Tuna tartare with cumin and harissa oil

2nd course: Jamon wrapped lamb brains with caper mayonnaise

3rd course: Moroccan lobster with cauliflower and citrus tahini dressing

4th course: Pork belly with sprouts, apple and calvados sauce

5th course: Penicillin (lemon parfait, whiskey caramel, gingerbread crumb, honeycomb and ginger jelly)

Final score: 55/60

Alex and Emily's stunning dessert.

Kim and Suong:

1st course: Wagyu in mustard leaf

2nd course: Quail with vietnamese xo sauce

3rd course: Tiger prawns with red sauce

4th course: Vietnamese beef stew

5th course: Coconut crème caramel with citrus salad

Final score: 52/60

The standout dish from the finale was Alex and Emily's dessert, Penicillin, which was served on a plate with dry ice which then smoked after a shot of whiskey was poured over it.

The theatrical dessert was described by the judges as "ingenious", "fantastic" and "a showstopper".

The dessert was based on their favourite cocktail, Penicillin.

But enough about the food, let's talk about the drama.

Firstly, Kim may not have won the $250,000 but she does deserves a medal for not going postal at her teammate.

Suong stuffed up on so many occasions that you can't help but feel she almost singlehandedly cost them the title. If that sounds harsh, let's just recap some of her errors:

• Suong couldn't properly wrap the beef in the mustard leaves for their first course, telling Kim, "I don't have the delicate hands like you do".

• When preparing the second course, Suong not only burnt four quails (out of 20) but then dropped one on the ground forcing Kim to attempt to de-bone five new quails in record time.

• Did she learn from her mistakes? No, Suong did not. When cooking the prawns for the third course, Suong managed to ruin two when she shook the pan too hard and sent them flying.

Kim and Suong had a heated argument after the dessert debacle.

• And finally, Suong was in charge of making the coconut crème caramel. After they'd been in the oven for a while, Kim inquired, "how's the caramel going, Suong?" The look of panic on Suong's face was priceless as she bolted to the oven, ripped open the door, swore and then delivered more bad news. "We need to make another five," she said to Kim, who then rolled her eyes so hard that she quite possibly saw her own brain.

The other memorable part of the finale was Emily's gradual breakdown.

She kicked off the grand final by saying to Alex, "I'm really zen and really chilled ... Have you ever seen me this relaxed?"

But by the second course, Emily's zen was nowhere to be seen.

"You're going to have to help me," she screamed at Alex as they were finishing their lamb brains. "Like, I cannot do this whole entree by myself."

Cue the tears.

"I just want you to calm down, OK?" Alex said to her. Seriously, has telling an angry woman to "calm down" ever worked? Didn't think so.

By the fourth course, Emily's emotional state was worse than Suong's quail cooking skills. She broke down in tears while complaining to Alex that he had been "having a go" at her for the whole grand final. Rather than telling her to calm down again, Alex learnt from his past mistake and simply apologised even though you could tell he had no idea what he was apologising for.

The Queensland couple, who have been together for almost four years, now plan to take their MKR winnings and open a venue with drinks matched to beautiful grazing food.

Perhaps they'll call it "Zen".