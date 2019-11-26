Mixed reaction to $2.5m City Square revamp

Key elements of the $2.5 million revamp include CCTV security, contemporary lighting, new paving and large cafe umbrellas to replace the existing arbours.

WITH the recent revamp of the City Square in the heart of town now complete we asked our readers what they thought of it.

Key elements of the $2.5 million revamp include: CCTV security, contemporary lighting, event power supplies, new paving, large cafe umbrellas to replace the existing arbours, new public seating, communal tables, timber-look stamped concrete paving and upgrades to the western kiosk.

The new design aims to transform the space into a colourful, shady, relaxed, fun place to be during the day and a lively, stimulating spot at night.

It's all part of Coffs Harbour City Council's overall efforts to revitalise the CBD. Here are some of our readers' reactions to the revamp:

'Need more parking, no chairs to sit at the tables, pavers different to the rest of the area, nice at night but no reason to be there' - Michael Jung

The walkway alongside Woolworths linking Park Avenue with the City Square.

'I am one of the grateful ones. I love it. So neat, tidy and welcoming. The launch night was great. I know the cafes and stores in the mall love it too. Looking forward to more entertainment as Coffs grows and matures. Thanks council.' - Karen Lagalla

'You can't make a silk purse out of a sow's ear. What about the rest of the place. Sure the area looks better but there's no avoiding the stinking carpark toilets, seedy back lanes, horrid carpark, bus stop and motley lot hanging around smoking and begging. Why would anyone go?' - Matt Nimbs

'Looks really good in the twilight, would love to see the laneway starting to get activated Melbourne style.' - Ben Van Der Linden

'It's the same! All that money. The business disruption. Another Coffs Harbour Council joke.' - Keith Norris

'Sorry nothing but a waste of time and money.' - Tony Linnett

'Have been there several times, day and night. It looks particularly good at night with all the lights.' - Lorraine Penn

'Cannot see where the money has been spent. Seems to be a mismatch of different pavings. Looks nice at night with fairy lights in the trees but otherwise lacklustre. Not good stewardship with ratepayers' money.' - Jenny Ellem