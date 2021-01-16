Menu
Hail in Boambee East. Photo: Tori Anderson
Weather

Hailstones rain down on coastal towns as flooding reported

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
16th Jan 2021 7:30 AM
Sawtell and Boambee won the storm lottery early yesterday evening as rain and hail battered the towns, while others hardly received a drop.

The Bureau of Meteorology rain gauges at Boambee reserve and Sawtell recorded 53 mm and 50 mm respectively while Red Hill just west of Coffs Harbour town received 0.5mm.

Flooding in Toormina following a heavy downpour yesterday evening. Photo: Tarryn Agst
People immediately took to social media pages, sharing images and video of hail and heavy rain.

There were also reports of flash flooding across some roads, trees down and traffic lights out.

 

Rainfall data since 9am on Friday:

Boambee Reserve - 53 mm

Sawtell - 50 mm

Coffs Harbour Airport - 17 mm

Gundagai St - 11 mm

Macauleys Reserve - 5 mm

Red Hill - 0.5 mm

