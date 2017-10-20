27°
Mix of rain and Oils puts off Regional Big Bash

Sawtell batsman Tim Welsford. Brad Greenshields
A COMBINATION of bad weather and the Midnight Oil concert has seen the postponement of the Plan B Regional Big Bash which was fixtured to be played in Coffs Harbour this weekend.

Featuring a round robin of Twenty20 matches between representative teams the Coffs Coast Chargers, Northern Rivers Rock, Northern Inland Bolters and Macquarie Coast Stingers, the matches will now be played on December 2 and 3.

The team that wins that weekend will progress to the finals the next week with a match on the SCG the lure.

Ground staff were unable to do much preparation on the Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park wickets early in the week.

The fact that the path from the Stadium to the grounds was blocked off by concert infrastructure meant a request was made to Cricket NSW to hold the event at a later date.

The Charges squad that was picked for this weekend was Luke Cox, Tim Welsford, Andrew Budd, Richie Gallichan, Matt Riddoch, Justin Saker, Ben McMahon, Brandon Honeybrook, Josh Bartlett, Julian Hulbert, Luke Bird and Jacob Ellis.

