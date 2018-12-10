MITTAGONG FIRE: Truckie leapt to safety at last second

A truck driver escaped without a scratch when his truck caught on fire on the Hume Highway.

A DRIVER has miraculously escaped with his life just seconds before his truck burst into flames, according to a 9 News report.

According to the report, the man was driving along the Hume Highway at Mittagong in New South Wales yesterday afternoon when he noticed smoke and then flames coming from the cab.

He leapt out and the flames quickly engulfed the truck.

He escaped without a scratch.

The Hume Highway northbound was closed to traffic whilst fire crews dealt with the blaze.