Mitsubishi fires fresh shots in ute war

Mitsubishi has fired fresh shots in the battle for dual-cab ute customers, unveiling two new Triton variants pitched at customers who want more equipment for their dollar.

The brand hopes its new models will help the Triton stay on the podium for ute sales, staying ahead of rival machines such as the Nissan Navara, Holden Colorado and Isuzu MU-X.

Mitsubishi Triton GLX-R adds plenty of chrome.

Mitsubishi says the new Triton GLX-R brings "street presence" thanks to the addition of 18-inch wheels and fog lamps normally reserved for more expensive models.

Other touches include a silver front grille and exterior chrome finishes that make it look more expensive than its impressive price - $39,990 drive-away with a manual transmission, or $42,490 with a six-speed auto.

Customers who aren't keen on the chrome treatment can plump for a new GSR pack with a blacked-out grille, door handles, mirrors and other elements including black wheels.

Priced from $50,990 drive-away, the auto-only GSR costs $1000 more than the GLS Premium which previously sat at the top of the range.

The GSR pumps up the Triton’s tough guy looks.

Like most aesthetic equipment packs, the Triton GLS and GLX-R feature the same hardware as regular models in the Triton range.

Both models feature the same 2.4-litre 133kW/430Nm turbo diesel engine.

Mitsubishi currently offers a seven-year warranty on the Triton, along with two years of free servicing.