Two Maltese-Shitzu cross puppies stolen during a break-in at Mitchelton on Sunday. (AAP Image/Supplied by Queensland Police) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Crime

Identity of second alleged puppy thief revealed

by Nicole Pierre
14th Mar 2019 3:47 PM
THE second man accused of breaking into a home and taking two newborn puppies has fronted court.

Bradley Scott Tabulo, 32, had his matter briefly mentioned in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Police allege he and another man, Ben Alex Worgan, had broken into a Mitchelton home, in Brisbane's northwest, and taken two Maltese Shih tzu puppies on March 3.

The 32-year-old was charged with one count of burglary, receiving tainted property and two counts of fraud.

Last week, Worgan, 23, fronted court on charges of burglary and animal cruelty.

Homeowner, Lewis Davis, 26, previously said more than $4000 worth of electronic equipment, passports and other forms of identification were also taken during the alleged robbery.

Tabulo will be remanded in custody until April 10.

