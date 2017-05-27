Mission not so impossible for Marlins

WAGING WAR: The SCU Marlins will field an undermanned pack in today's local derby but hopes are high it will get the job done.

THE SCU Marlins are out to complete a task it's managed to do only once since returning to the MNC Rugby ranks and that's beating cross town rival Coffs Snappers.

The Marlins have declared that they want to make their home ground at the University a fortress where opposition teams will be forced to fight tooth and nail to beat them.

Facing their biggest rival which just happens to be sitting comfortably atop the table undefeated is indeed a difficult quest to complete.

But if Frodo Baggins and Samwise Gamgee can make their way through Mordor to Mount Doom, then surely an undermanned Marlins team can cause an upset.

Coach Dwayne Vignes certainly hopes so.

"I think we've got the depth, we've got a lot of players, it's just a matter of them coming together," Vignes said.

"We're a work in progress. We'll just see how we go."

The Marlins will be without a number of talented youngsters who are absent due to representative duties and may be missing captain Morgan McDonough.

Still Vignes is hopeful.

"The Snappers are undefeated and they're playing well. Their confidence is up and we'll see if we can match them," he said.

With the forecast for a dry day, it should bring the exciting backlines both teams possess into the spotlight.

The Coffs Snappers are expected to be at full strength this afternoon.

Despite that, the ladder leaders are under no illusion that the contest against the Marlins will be an easy affair.

In fact, simply because it's a local derby, they expect the encounter to be tougher than last week's epic win over reigning premier Hastings Valley.

Especially when it's taken into account that last year's coach of the Marlins, Brett Davis, is now plotting their downfall as leader of the Snappers.

It adds an extra element of spice to a contest that didn't need it.

What Davis has brought to the Snappers so far this season is an ability to remain calm against all opposition as well as with match officials.

The Snappers aim today will be to maintain possession.

Handling errors are the enemy while grabbing opportunities at the scrum and lineouts will also be a priority.

The first match today is the under-14s at 9am. Play continues all day with the first grade clash kicking off at 3pm although the 'old boys' match just after noon should be a highlight.