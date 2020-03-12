Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The wedding ring found at Litchfield National Park.
The wedding ring found at Litchfield National Park.
Offbeat

Missing wedding ring found at national park

11th Mar 2020 7:20 PM | Updated: 12th Mar 2020 3:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HAVE you been to Litchfield National Park, had a wonderful time in the water only to discover on the drive home that you lost your wedding ring?

Well, there's a chance NT Parks and Wildlife have found it.

A men's wedding ring was discovered in the water between Buley Rockhole and Florence Falls a couple of weeks ago. It's got an engraving on the inside.

Now, the NT Parks and Wildlife team is looking for its owner.

If you're missing a silver, man's wedding ring, get in touch with NT Parks and Wildlife through their Facebook page and let them know what the engraving is and they'll let you know if it's yours.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks litchfield national park lost and found lost jewellery national parks nt

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police reveal possible cause of fatal crash

        premium_icon Police reveal possible cause of fatal crash

        News Investigations continue into the collision at Harwood which claimed the life of a 54-year-old man

        Roundabouts earmarked for local crash sites

        premium_icon Roundabouts earmarked for local crash sites

        News Two infamous blackspots will be corrected with new roundabouts

        Twenty new nurses, midwives for Coffs Harbour hospital

        premium_icon Twenty new nurses, midwives for Coffs Harbour hospital

        News The new nurse and midwife graduates have started their careers at Coffs Harbour...

        The day the music died

        premium_icon The day the music died

        News P-platers - is your fav song worth $344 and five demerits?