Missing twins found after four years

Found: Missing twins Bronte and Isabella Watter, aged eight before they vanished in 2014.

FOUR years after they vanished, missing twins Isabella and Bronte Watter have been found alive in a NSW country town.

Now believed to be 11-year-olds, the sisters were found in Taree, on the NSW mid North Coast.

The girls, who are non-identical twins, may be on the verge of being reunited with their father., Michael Watter.

Australian Federal Police swooped on a vehicle at Taree driven by the twins' mother, Cassie Watter, 46, on Friday and found the girls.

The twins had not been seen since, as seven-year-olds, they were dropped off at Townsville's Hermit Park State School by their father on April 4, 2014.

Michael Watter reportedly flew to Townsville on Friday night, hoping to be reunited with his daughters after years of searching for them.

"(It's) the news we've been waiting for over four years now," he said, the Daily Telegraph reported.

"I was pretty excited. I just got a call while I was at work.

"It was the federal police ringing to say they'd located the girls and that I was able to come up and pick them up."

Mr Watter said that "after years of insecurity and instability" he was looking forward to having a normal life with his twin daughters.

On Friday night, Queensland Police were interviewing the twins' mother after taking her into custody.

