The bodies of two Japanese nationals aged 16 were found at Lake McKenzie this morning.
Missing teens found dead at Fraser Island lake

Blake Antrobus
Carlie Walker
Amber Hooker
by , and
30th Mar 2019 11:18 AM | Updated: 12:12 PM
UPDATE 10.45AM: TWO boys, both aged 16, have drowned on Fraser Island overnight.

The pair of Japanese nationals were reported missing from a tour group near Lake McKenzie just after 5pm yesterday.

Their bodies were located in the water at around 8.20am following a search and rescue operation which involved local officers, water police and helicopters to assist the search.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed paramedics had responded to an "incident" and remained on scene as of 10.40am.

Lake McKenzie is a popular tourist spot, known for its white sand beaches.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

