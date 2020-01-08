Menu
A man has been arrested in Queensland in relation to alleged historic sexual assaults in the Hunter Region. Strike Force Arapaima was set up last year to investigate the disappearances of Amanda Robinson, 14, and Robyn Hickie, 18, in 1979 and Gordana Kotevski, 16, in 1994.
Crime

Missing teens cold case squad make unrelated arrest

by Dan Proudman
8th Jan 2020 7:19 PM
DETECTIVES investigating the suspected murders of several Lake Macquarie teenagers have arrested a man in Queensland over unrelated sexual and serious assaults involving three other Hunter women.

The former Hunter man, 58, was arrested by Strike Force Arapaima detectives in Surfers Paradise this afternoon.

14-year-old Amanda Therese Robinson went missing in 1979. Picture: supplied
He is expected to face extradition proceedings, possibly as early as tomorrow, in a bid to bring him over the border and be formally charged with the assaults of three women between 1980 and 1999.

Strike Force Arapaima was set up last year to investigate the disappearances of Amanda Robinson, 14, and Robyn Hickie, 18, in 1979 and Gordana Kotevski, 16, in 1994.

Investigations into the suspected murders uncovered information relating to the unrelated sexual assault allegations which prompted today's arrest.

Gordana Kotevski disappeared in Charlestown in 1994. Picture: supplied
Police said in a statement: "A man is in custody in Queensland following an investigation into alleged historical sexual assaults and serious assault offences in the state's Lake Macquarie region.

"About 1.20pm today, a 58-year-old man was arrested by Queensland police service in the presence of Strike Force Arapaima investigators at an apartment complex on Hamilton Avenue, Surfers Paradise..

"He has been taken to Southport Watchhouse where inquiries are continuing.''

Robyn Hickie disappeared from Belmont a few weeks earlier. Picture: supplied
Gordana Kotevski disappeared in Charlestown in 1994. Picture: supplied
