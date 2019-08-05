MISSING: Search continues for Theo Hayez

THE disappearance of the missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez has left many wondering what could have happened to the 18-year-old in the hours after he was last seen leaving a Byron Bay nightclub.

Theo was last spotted on CCTV footage leaving Cheeky Monkeys Bar on Jonson St, Byron Bay about 11pm on May 31, 2019.

The footage showed him walking around the corner from the nightclub's main entrance, along Kingsley Street.

Theo's phone was then last recorded shortly just before 2pm on Saturday, June 1 being somewhere east of the CBD of Byron Bay, in a north-east direction up towards the lighthouse.

Missing person poster for Theo Hayez, the 18-year-old Belgian backpacker who was last seen in Byron Bay on May 31. Contributed

But Theo wasn't reported missing to the police until Thursday, June 6, when staff at the Wake Up Byron hostel, where the teen was staying, noticed he hadn't checked out of his room at the appropriate time.

The staff had reported him missing after they found his belongings untouched in his room at the hostel.

After initial investigations, police conducted a land, sea and air search for Theo on Sunday, July 9 with the assistance of SES, Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter and other emergency service personnel.

The search was focused east of the CBD towards the lighthouse throughout bushland.

Police then extended their search to Belongil, closer to where he was staying before he disappeared.

Missing Belgium backpacker Theo Hayez's father Laurent Hayez talks at a press conference at Tweed Heads flanked by Theo's godfather Jean-Phillippe Pector and Theo's cousin Lisa Hayez. Marc Stapelberg

Volunteers from the community also offered their time to help look for the missing backpacker.

Police also used drones and search and rescue dogs to assist with the search.

Theo's father Laurent Hayez arrived from Belgium and appealed to the community for anyone with information to come forward to police.

"When I left Belgium, I promised Theo's little brother that I would bring his brother home. Please help me keep my promise to him," Mr Hayez said.

"If you have any information and if you do not want to deal with the cops or you are afraid to come forward, please make an anonymous call to crime stoppers on 1800 333 000."

Theo Hayez's final phone records, obtained by News Corp, show the route he took from Cheeky Monkey's about 11pm until just after 1am the next morning when the last recorded signal came from a tower near Cape Byron lighthouse.

On Monday, June 17, police released new CCTV footage of Theo in a bottle shop about 7.45pm on May 31, hours before he was last seen in the hopes someone recognises him.

The police, specialist divers and the SES refocused their search around the Cape Byron Headland between The Pass and Wategos Beach.

Meanwhile, community volunteers searched bushland between Suffolk Park and Broken Head for any possible clues.

Belgian police officials joined Tweed Byron Police District officers in Byron Bay on Monday, July 1, to assist with the search.

But unfortunately, after almost four weeks of searching for Theo, NSW Police suspended their official physical search for the missing 18-year-old on Wednesday, July 3.

Police will continue to investigate Theo's disappearance.

They are also testing for DNA a baseball cap similar to one worn by Theo that was found almost in the exact spot the last known 'ping' from his mobile phone was recorded.

The Byron community has vowed to continue searching for Theo, with organised search parties planned for each weekend until further notice.