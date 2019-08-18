Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are seeking urgent public assistance to locate a 15-year-old girl reported missing from Goodna.
Police are seeking urgent public assistance to locate a 15-year-old girl reported missing from Goodna.
News

MISSING: Police need help to locate teenage girl

Lachlan Mcivor
by
18th Aug 2019 9:15 AM

POLICE are seeking urgent public assistance to locate a 15-year-old girl reported missing from Goodna since Saturday afternoon.

The girl was last seen leaving an address on Coutts Street around 4pm yesterday but has not been seen or heard from since.

Police and family hold serious concerns for her welfare as she has a medical condition which requires medication.

The girl is described as Caucasian with a small build, dark brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with blue jeans and Nike shoes.

Anyone who may have seen the girl or know her whereabouts is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901597156

More Stories

girl goodna missing person police
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Snappers can't defend premiership as Vikings run riot in GF

    premium_icon Snappers can't defend premiership as Vikings run riot in GF

    News ALL the action from the 2019 Mid North Coast Rugby Union Grand Finals in Port Macquarie. Both the Snappers and SCU Marlins have multiple teams in action.

    Man refused bail after multiple weapon and drug charges

    premium_icon Man refused bail after multiple weapon and drug charges

    News OFFICERS seize multiple prohibited weapons along with numerous illegal drugs.

    ‘Creepy’ sex offender’s silence to police

    ‘Creepy’ sex offender’s silence to police

    News Convicted sex offender Robert Donohoe gives evidence at inquest

    Chef Curry loves the heat in the kitchen

    premium_icon Chef Curry loves the heat in the kitchen

    News THE fullback has been cooking up wins for Coffs for nine seasons.