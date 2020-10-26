Menu
Pamela Davis was last seen leaving her home at Nambucca Heads on Friday October 23.
News

MISSING: Police appeal for information

Janine Watson
26th Oct 2020 4:15 PM

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a woman missing from the state's Mid North Coast.

Pamela Davis, aged 76, was last seen leaving her home on Giinaguy Way at Nambucca Heads, about 5pm last Friday (October 23).

Family contacted police on Sunday (October 25) to report Mrs Davis missing, and officers from the Mid North Coast Police District commenced an investigation.

Police and family members hold concerns for her welfare.

She is described as being of caucasian appearance, between 150cm to 155cm tall, with a medium build, red/ginger coloured hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen travelling north along Giinaguy Way in a 2013 white Cherry J11 T1X series station wagon, with a butterfly-print rear tyre cover.

Anyone who sees Pamela or her vehicle, or who may have information regarding her whereabouts, is urged to contact police immediately.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

