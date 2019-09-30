Menu
A teenage girl was reported missing from Karalee early Saturday morning. Contributed
MISSING PERSON: 16-year-old missing from quiet suburb

Navarone Farrell
by
29th Sep 2019 12:34 PM

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a 16-year-old girl reported missing in the Ipswich area since early Saturday morning.

The girl (pictured) was last seen leaving an address on Essex Street, Karalee around 3am however has not been heard from since.

Police and family hold concerns for her welfare as her disappearance is out of character. The girl is described as Caucasian, around 165cm tall with a slim build, fair complexion, long blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was wearing a grey cotton hooded jumper with grey tracksuit pants. Anyone who may have seen the girl or know her whereabouts is urged to come forward.

