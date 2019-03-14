Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

MISSING MUM: Woman last seen leaving Harristown

14th Mar 2019 2:51 PM

POLICE concerned about the welfare of a Toowoomba woman who had intended to travel to Dalby but failed to arrive have appealed for help to find her.

Jill Bath, 59, was last seen about 11am yesterday at Coxley St in Harristown, intending to drive to Dalby to visit her daughter.

She was driving a silver 2013 Toyota Corolla, with Queensland registration 058WJY.

She has not been seen since, police said.

Family members and police are concerned for Ms Bath's safety as she has not returned to her home address or contacted family or friends.

She is described as Caucasian, about 152cm tall with a slight build, grey hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing dark blue pattern pants with a sky blue short sleeve top.

Anyone who has seen Ms Bath or her vehicle, or has any information about her whereabouts, is urged to phone Policelink on 131 444.

dalby editors picks missing person toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Woman to stand trial over alleged rape of young teen

    premium_icon Woman to stand trial over alleged rape of young teen

    News A WOMAN accused of raping an under-age girl has been granted bail ahead of her trial.

    • 14th Mar 2019 4:00 PM
    Wild goats make highway their home

    premium_icon Wild goats make highway their home

    News Highway interchange has become the haunt of feral goats.

    No breeding in dolphins' future

    premium_icon No breeding in dolphins' future

    News Reproduction will be no longer be part of their lives

    Woopi's new surf club will cut response times

    premium_icon Woopi's new surf club will cut response times

    News It's all systems go for Woopi's new surf life saving club.