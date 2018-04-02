Menu
MISSING: Mark Goyen, aged 61, was last seen in Byron Bay about 1.30pm on Saturday.
Critical Alert

MISSING MAN: Wife, police appeal for help to find Mark

2nd Apr 2018 5:56 AM

A WOMAN has gone to police after her husband never came back from a walk in the Northern Rivers.

Mark Goyen, aged 61, was visiting Byron Bay and was last seen leaving his hotel to go for a walk on Childe Street about 1.30pm on Saturday .

His wife reported his disappearance to local police when he failed to return to the hotel.

A search commenced yesterday.

Police are concerned for his welfare as he suffers from a medical condition and requires medication.

Mr Goyen was last seen wearing a t-shirt, khaki shorts, white joggers and a black backpack.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts, or that sights him is urged to contact police via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

All the information provided by members of the public will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

NSW Police reminded people they should not report crime information via their social media pages.

