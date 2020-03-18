Menu
A man reported missing off Sapphire Beach has been found safe and well.
‘Missing’ man napping at home while search was underway

Jasmine Minhas
18th Mar 2020 2:00 PM
A MAN who was feared drowned after he was reported missing off a Coffs Coast beach was found to be sleeping on his couch at home while the extensive air and water search was underway.

NSW Police have confirmed the man had been unaware a search - which involved police, local lifeguards, Surf Life Saving, SES, NSW Ambulance and a Westpac Rescue Helicopter - was being conducted until a friend had notified him.

SES crews were involved in the extensive search.
He returned to the beach around 6.30pm upon hearing the news and spoke to police.

The man was initially reported missing at around 2.45pm.

Police were told the man, a woman and their dog were walking along Sapphire Beach when a ‘rogue’ wave struck them, and swept the dog out to sea.

A Westpac chopper conducted an air search at Sapphire Beach.
According to the report the man had entered to water to save the dog, and wasn’t seen again.

The dog was also found safe and well.

NSW Police have said the incident is not being treated as a false police report.

Coffs Harbour Lifeguards have taken to social media to thank all those involved in the search.

“Good to see that the person was found safe and well.”

Emergency crews responded to reports a man was missing off Sapphire Beach this week.
