Nicole Harding, 27, has been missing since May 9. She was last seen that afternoon in Lismore.
Breaking

MISSING: Have you seen Nicole?

16th May 2018 11:04 AM

POLICE have appealed for help to locate a young woman missing from the Northern Rivers.

Nicole Harding was last seen at a Lismore address at 1pm on Wednesday, May 9 and has not been heard from since.

Police have concerns for the welfare of Nicole Harding, who was yesterday afternoon reported as a missing person.

Nicole is described as 27 years old, 145-150cm tall, 40-45kg, brown hair, thin build, with a sleeve tattoo on her left arm, small tattoos on her fingers, wrist, ankle and behind her neck.

She has two large tattoos on each calf muscle.

She was carrying a small handbag with a shoulder strap that was red and blue with tassles on the bottom.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nicole should phone Lismore Police on 6626 0599 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

Lismore Northern Star

