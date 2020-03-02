Menu
Missing Glenreagh man found dead near home

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
2nd Mar 2020 12:00 AM
A MAN has been found dead near his home in Glenreagh on Sunday night.

The 92-year-old man was reported missing by his wife at around 6pm Sunday, and police from Coffs Harbour responded.

Unfortunately, they found the man deceased in bushland near the house.

Coffs/Clarence police said that there appeared to be no suspicious circumstances with regard to the death.

Police tasked both Polair and dog units for the search, however they were called off once the man's body was found.

