Missing girl’s mafia relatives

Sienna Barbaro, 15, has been missing since Friday. Picture: Police Media.

Sienna Barbaro, 15, has been missing since Friday. Picture: Police Media.

MISSING teenager Sienna Barbaro, 15, is related to members of the Australian mafia including four gangsters named Pasquale Barbaro, three shot dead and one serving life in prison.

The Melbourne schoolgirl, who has not been seen by her family since last Friday, is the sister of slain Sydney gangster, Pasquale Barbaro.

The heavily tattooed Versace wearing Barbaro was gunned down in southwestern Sydney in late 2016, the eighth underworld figure executed in Sydney in 18 months.

Sienna's close family is worried about the adolescent who was last seen in the western Melbourne suburb of Caroline Springs.

Sienna's younger sister Montana was the centre of a police manhunt 14 years ago when she was abducted as a three-week-old baby.

Montana, who is 19 months younger than Sienna, was snatched from a shopping centre in Melbourne's Deer Park in 2004.

She was returned, unharmed but with her hair cut just days after her mother Anita Ciancio sobbed and pleaded for the infant's safe return.

Sienna Barbaro, 15, has been missing since Friday. Picture: Police Media.

Sienna is also related to three other men named Pasquale Barbaro - two of whom are her grandfather and her uncle, who were murdered in 1990 and 2003.

Her relative Pasquale "Pat" Barbaro was shot dead in a blue van alongside notorious Melbourne gang member Jason Moran at a children's sports event in 2003.

Sienna's grandfather was Pasquale "Peter" Barbaro a feared Mafia godfather involved in the drug world who was murdered in Brisbane in 1990, having survived a previous attempt on his life.

Pasquale Snr's brothers, Antonio and Francesco, were senior mafia figures based in Griffith, NSW and were named in the Woodward Royal Commission into Drug Trafficking.

Another relative named Pasquale Barbaro is serving life in prison for leading the drug ring which imported 4.4 tonnes of MDMA hidden in tomato tins, the world's biggest ecstasy haul.

Family funeral for the Pasquale Barbaro shot alongside Melbourne gangster Jason Moran in 2003.

Police are appealing for help to find Sienna and have released a photo of her in the hope someone recognises her and comes forward to say she is safe.

Sienna's father Joe Barbaro said the family did not want to make a comment but was hopeful Sienna would return home.

A request by news.com.au to speak with the family was declined.

In 2004 after Mr Barbaro and Anita Ciancio endured a search for baby Montana, the child was found in a derelict house where she had been held for two days.

Couple Mark and Cheryl McEachran had cut the little girl's hair and claimed her as their own.

Sienna Barbaro is described as 175cm tall, with long dark hair and dark eyes.

Police and family members hold concerns for her welfare due to her age.

Anyone who sees Sienna is urged to contact Keilor Downs police station on 03 9365 3333, or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

Sienna’s brother Pasquale Barbaro was gunned down in 2016.

Pasquale ‘Pat’ Barbaro was shot beside Jason Moran in 2003.

This Pasquale Barbaro is serving life in prison for the world’s biggest ecstasy importation.