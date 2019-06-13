Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tamika Armstrong has been missing since this morning.
Tamika Armstrong has been missing since this morning. Contributed
Breaking

ALERT: Fernvale woman missing since this morning

Navarone Farrell
by
13th Jun 2019 1:37 PM

POLICE are appealing for community assistance to help locate a 26-year-old Fernvale woman reported missing since this morning.

Tamika Armstrong (pictured) was last seen at about 8pm on Wednesday, June 12 when she left an address on Parkwood St in Fernvale.

Police hold concerns for Ms Armstrong's welfare as this behaviour is out of character.

She is described as about 165cm tall, slim build and has brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt and black leggings.

Ms Armstrong was travelling in a white Nissan Patrol which was located on the Brisbane Valley Hwy at approximately 5:30am this morning.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact police.

More Stories

fernvale missing person tamika armstrong
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Mum's saving grace will soon protect every shopper

    premium_icon Mum's saving grace will soon protect every shopper

    News MOTHER Sonia Calabria, 36, is living life to the full, years after paramedics saved her life after she went into cardiac arrest.

    Search for the Nextwave of SWIFF filmmakers

    Search for the Nextwave of SWIFF filmmakers

    News Young filmmakers could win a share in $40,000 in prizes

    History of the bypass planning

    History of the bypass planning

    News What's got the Coffs Coast talking?

    Cowper called: A 'safe Nationals' seat once again

    premium_icon Cowper called: A 'safe Nationals' seat once again

    News Final tally released by the Australian Electoral Commission