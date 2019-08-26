Menu
Suzanne Miller leaves the Magistrates court in Brisbane. Picture: AAP/Jono Searle
Missing evidence key to chief scientist’s fraud defence

by Kay Dibben
26th Aug 2019 12:15 PM
SUSPENDED Queensland chief scientist Suzanne Miller claims a missing notebook, seized by the Crime and Corruption Commission, could help her defend fraud charges.

Miller is facing 33 fraud charges and one charge of uttering a forged document.

She allegedly used a corporate credit card to buy more than $30,000 worth of items including a scooter, cameras, a high-pressure cleaner and a drone.

Miller, 53, has been suspended on full pay since July, 2017.

She appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court today, representing herself, telling the court there had so far been 17 adjournments of the case.

Miller told the court there was a notebook that had been seized by the CCC which could help her test the charges.

The court was told copies of some seized notebooks had been shown to Miller, but she said none was the correct one.

Miller declined an offer to go to the CCC to look for the notebook, saying she did not feel comfortable with that, as a self-represented person.

Magistrate Anthony Gett ordered the arresting officer to produce a full statement of the brief of evidence, including material requested by Miller.

The court heard prosecutors had requested Miller's personnel file from her employer, Queensland Museum.

The prosecution had received Australian Taxation Office material, but was still awaiting records from Bank of Scotland.

The magistrate was told the prosecution had received intelligence that there were bank records of interest, which could assist the Crown case, regarding Miller's use of money.

Mr Gett, who said the case first came before him in August, 2017, said it had been dragging on for far too long.

He adjourned it for another mention on September 16.

Ms Miller was appointed to the role of chief scientist in December 2016 and is the first woman to hold the post.

She draws a salary of more than $400,000-a-year in her dual roles as chief scientist and CEO of Queensland Museum.

