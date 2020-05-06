Menu
Joseph Cherry, 27, has been reported missing on the Coffs Coast.
MISSING: Concerns held for young man’s welfare

Jasmine Minhas
6th May 2020 2:00 PM

POLICE are appealing for the public’s help to locate a Coffs Harbour man who has been missing for a week.

Joseph Cherry, aged 27, was last seen by his roommates at his home on Victoria St at around 10pm on April 29.

Police were notified on May 1, and both police and Joseph’s family hold concerns for his welfare due to inactivity on his bank accounts and mobile phone.

He is described as being of caucasian appearance, between 160cm-170cm tall with a thin build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Joseph’s whereabouts is urged to contact Coffs Harbour Police Station on 02 6691 0799 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

coffs clarence police district coffs harbour missing man missing person
