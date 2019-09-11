Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Have you seen Christopher?
Have you seen Christopher?
News

Have you seen this missing Bundaberg man?

Crystal Jones
by
11th Sep 2019 11:52 AM

POLICE are urging the public to help out after an Avenell Heights man went missing more than a month ago.

Christopher Mcintosh, 35, was last seen on Morshead St around 12pm on September 3.

Police hold concerns for his welfare as his disappearance is out of character.

Mr Mcintosh is described as caucasian, about 172cm tall, with a proportionate build.

He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark coloured T-shirt, dark coloured shorts and white joggers.

He is known to ride a red and black push bike.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts are asked to contact police.

If you have information, call Policelink on 131 444. 

More Stories

editors picks missing persons
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Former addict gives back to community hit by bushfires

    premium_icon Former addict gives back to community hit by bushfires

    News From addiction to community service, he is giving back to those in need.

    ARSON ARREST: Man charged with lighting a bushfire

    premium_icon ARSON ARREST: Man charged with lighting a bushfire

    News A man has been charged after allegedly lighting a bushfire

    VIDEO: Waterbombing air tanker drops payload on firefronts

    premium_icon VIDEO: Waterbombing air tanker drops payload on firefronts

    News How the RFS Air Tanker is making an impact on the firefronts

    Bittersweet rescue as livestock remain missing

    premium_icon Bittersweet rescue as livestock remain missing

    News A heartwarming image among the devastation is gaining traction on social media.