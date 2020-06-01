Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
 Police hold concerns for his welfare as he suffers a medical condition. Photo: Contributed 
 Police hold concerns for his welfare as he suffers a medical condition. Photo: Contributed 
News

MISSING BOY: Have you seen this teenager in your town?

Laura Blackmore
31st May 2020 4:30 PM

POLICE are calling on the public to assist them in locating a 15-year-old boy who has been reported as missing from Kingaroy since yesterday afternoon.

The boy was last seen leaving a residence on Premier Drive around 2.30pm on May 30, however has not been heard from since.

Police hold concerns for his welfare as he suffers a medical condition.

The teenage is described as Aboriginal, around 165cm tall with a slim build, short black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black and red cap, red T-shirt with grey print, blue pants and black sport shoes.

Police said anyone who may have seen the boy or knows of his whereabouts is urged to come forward.

 

Report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

 

This is the young boy who has been missing since Saturday afternoon. Photo: Contributed
This is the young boy who has been missing since Saturday afternoon. Photo: Contributed

 

kingaroy police kingaroy police station missing boy kingaroy
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police investigating Toormina rollover crash

        premium_icon Police investigating Toormina rollover crash

        Crime The alleged drunk driver behind the wheel of 4WD ute was taken into custody by police after the rollover last night

        $721 million payday for struggling Australians

        $721 million payday for struggling Australians

        Breaking Government’s $721 million repayment for welfare recipients

        Man arrested over alleged break-in, police seek accomplices

        premium_icon Man arrested over alleged break-in, police seek accomplices

        Crime Man charged with aggravated break and enter offences

        REVEALED: What to expect from your local on Monday

        premium_icon REVEALED: What to expect from your local on Monday

        News THE time has come to grab your friends, head down to the pub, enjoy a cold one and...