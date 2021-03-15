Missing boy found naked in pool bathroom

Police are investigating an incident at a south Sydney pool where a missing boy was allegedly found naked in a bathroom.

Bexley's Angelo Anestis Aquatic Centre was closed on Saturday after police were called to the venue after reports a two year-old boy was found alone in the centre's bathroom.

It's understood the boy may have been missing at the centre for up to half an hour before a member of the public found him in the bathroom and called police.

Officers closed the pool for the rest of the day and into Sunday, forcing lessons to be cancelled.

A statement from the pool on social media said:

"Due to a last minute closure of the facility, swimming lessons have been cancelled today. We expect to re-open in the centre in the afternoon."

Baysdie Mayor Joe Awada said the incident was “disturbing”. Picture: John Appleyard

The centre later reopened at 1.30 once investigations onsite had concluded, prompting a further statement, which read:

"Police are investigating an allegation of a possible assault and will release a statement if one is required. We are not aware of any risk to child safety."

It is not yet known which set of bathrooms the child was found in or further details on his wellbeing.

No one has yet been arrested, but police confirmed investigators attended the pool as part of an ongoing investigation.

Bayside Mayor Joe Awada called the incident "disturbing" and said the boy had reportedly been found in the women's' bathroom.

"I was briefed about this incident early this morning and its very disturbing, but the council has provided police with CCTV and pool access to help with the investigation," Mr Awada said.

"I'm told the boy was found in the women's' bathroom … I'm hoping for a positive outcome for him and his family or caregiver, whatever that may be."

It follows the Angelo Anestis Aquatic Centre being named as a low-risk venue attended by NSW's first positive COVID-19 cases in 55 days.

Originally published as Missing boy found naked in pool bathroom