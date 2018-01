Police have appealed for public assistance to locate missing man Bellamy Bienefelt, 26.

ON Boxing Day, a 26-year-old man from Bellingen was reported missing but has been found safe and well.

Around 10.30am on Saturday, December 30, the man was sighted by police in Bellingen.

The man, Bellamy Bienefelt was believed to have borrowed a bronze Nissan X-trail on Boxing Day to reportedly drive to Coffs Harbour.

Police and his family held concerns for his welfare and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Police thank the media and public for their assistance in locating Bellamy.