Beauty queen links with Titans star

BEAUTY queen Taylah Cannon didn't come away from Miss World empty-handed.

The current Miss World Australia is dating Gold Coast rugby league star Jai Arrow, having rekindled their spark when the Gold Coast Titans lock took part in the beauty pageant's sport challenge in August.

"We met at the start of the year. He was focusing on football and I was focusing on Miss World and it was just the wrong timing for us," said Cannon, 24, who returned to the Gold Coast last weekend after representing Australia on the Miss World stage in China.

"But we stayed good friends and then coincidentally our sport challenge for Miss World Australia was at the Gold Coast Titans and we saw each other again and it brought us back together and we just picked up where we left off."

The Miss World Australia pageant helped bring beauty queen Taylah Cannon and Gold Coast Titans player Jai Arrow together. Photo: Nigel Hallett

"He's the best and supported me throughout the whole journey and helped me with everything before I left."

Coincidentally the Titans became involved in the sports challenge because of fellow Titans and Queensland State of Origin player Jarrod Wallace's relationship with former Miss World Australia Courtney Thorpe.

Cannon, a trained veterinary nurse, said she and Arrow, 23, were initially introduced by his younger sister, who was a close friend and former colleague.

"She would always tell me how nice her brother is and that she wants to set us up. When she told me he had two dogs that's when I agreed to the set up," she said.

With Arrow having supported her Miss World ambitions, Cannon is eager to return the favour from the sidelines during the 2019 NRL season and State of Origin campaign.

"Jai laughs at me all the time because I know nothing about football," she said. "I'm trying to learn though, but at the moment if I'm watching a game I just watch him and get excited when he has the ball."

Jai Arrow was among the Gold Coast Titans players to run the Miss World Australia finalists, including Canon, through the sports challenge in August.

MISS WORLD AUSTRALIA TAYLAH CANNON UNVEILS HER NATIONAL COSTUME

While she was disappointed not to make the top 30 during last week's Miss World final, Cannon said it was a "dream come true" to represent Australia.

"I would watch previous Miss World shows on YouTube and there was a moment when I was standing there and thinking that I actually can't believe I'm really here. My cheeks were hurting by the end of the night because I don't think I have ever smiled that much in my whole life," she said.

"When I was leaving I was waiting in the airport and I got a message on Instagram from this little girl in India and she said "you are my Miss World and inspiration and I'm going to become Miss India and come to visit you" and I was crying like a baby in the airport because you just never know who you could inspire."