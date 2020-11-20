MIRACULOUS: Man’s lost wallet found on beach 25 years on

FOUND WALLET: A Northern Rivers man is stoked to learn his wallet has been found after it was lost 25 years ago at Lennox Head beach.

"I WAS turning cartwheels on the beach and drinking Passion Pop and then somehow I found I'd lost my wallet."

Back on New years Eve in 1994 at Lennox Head beach, Paul Davis was celebrating with his mates near the Lennox Head pub, when somehow his wallet fell out of his boardshorts.

"It had some money, all my cards and ID," he said.

"We went back the next day and searched the beach, went up and down the sand and looked in the surf, but no luck."

So when he learned it had been found at that very beach a quarter of a century later, Mr Davis, 45, was stunned.

Good Samaritan Joseph Bewes, who was only nine months old when Mr Davis was celebrating on that fateful evening, said his mates were doing a surf check earlier in the week when they located the battered wallet on the tide line at Lennox Head beach.

"They sat down and were kicking their feet in the sand when they found it and after they told me, I decided that if I lost my wallet, I'd want someone to do the right thing," he said.

"So I put it up on social media."

Mr Bewes posted: "Paul G Davis. Found your wallet washed up on the beach. Sorry all the cards expired in '95 but the five bucks might still be good."

Mr Davis said he was stunned when he heard the news.

"My cousin Scott lives in Lennox and his wife saw the message on the online noticeboard asking if anyone knew a Paul G Davis," he said.

"They said well there's only one Paul we know who lost his wallet there and who was a member of the Lismore Workers Club, so it must be his."

Mr Davis said he was catching up with Mr Bewes this weekend.

"It's brought back a lot memories, I had nearly forgotten all about it," he said.

"It's great to think someone is honest enough to hand this back."