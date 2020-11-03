Menu
A man has survived after being trapped under his car for 16 hours at Thumb Creek near Macksville.
News

‘Miracle’ survival after man trapped for 16 hours

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
3rd Nov 2020 3:00 PM | Updated: 3:39 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

IT'S the stuff of nightmares, pinned to a tree in the middle of nowhere, on a road with few cars. But somehow this story has a happy ending.

In an incredible escape, a 50-year-old man trapped following a car crash was found by a passing driver.

The man was made to endure 16 hours fully exposed to the elements at Thumb Creek, west of Macksville.

Just before 8.30am this morning Fire and Rescue NSW were alerted to a crash on Taylors Arm Road, with reports a person was trapped.

Emergency services work to free the man.
When the Bowraville brigade arrived, they found the man pinned against a tree after his car had rolled down the embankment.

In an intricate rescue requiring the vehicle to be secured and stabilised, crews worked for almost an hour to safely free the man who was treated for leg injuries and flown to hospital via helicopter.

Inspector Susan George of NSW Ambulance described the road as "remote".

 

Thumb Creek is just under 50km west of Macksville.
"It really is a miracle that he's survived close to 16 hours trapped on a steep embankment, mostly in the dark of night, in relatively cold conditions," she said.

"He's very lucky a nearby resident drove by when they did and assisted him until paramedic crews arrived.

 

"Emergency services crews did a great job securing the scene to release the patient and he was flown by Westpac Helicopter to Port Macquarie Hospital in a stable condition."

