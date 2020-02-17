Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather

Miracle in face of flood as missing student found alive

by Jeremy Pierce
17th Feb 2020 1:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CHINESE student who went missing on a bush walk at the height of last week's floods has miraculously been found alive.

Yang Chen disappeared on a walk with a friend in Tallebudgera Valley last Wednesday, with several searches called off due to bad weather.

However, after five nights in the elements, the 26-year-old, who attends Bond University on the Gold Coast, has been found alive.

 

Yang Chen, 26, has been found alive five days after going missing at the height of the Gold Coast floods. Picture: Supplied
Yang Chen, 26, has been found alive five days after going missing at the height of the Gold Coast floods. Picture: Supplied

 

Ms Chen had been hiking with her friend near Gorge Falls when he noticed she was no longer behind him and raised the alarm with other walkers in the area.

However, they could find no trace of her and she was reported missing.

Police divers had joined the search on Monday morning.

Ambulance units are on their way to Tallebudgera Valley after receiving a call from the water police search team.

Ms Chen is reportedly alive and conscious, 'but not well'.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks floods gold coast missing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Elton expected to recover ahead of shows, tour promoter says

        premium_icon Elton expected to recover ahead of shows, tour promoter says

        News Despite a pneumonia diagnosis forcing an early end to Elton John’s Auckland concert, Australian ticket holders are being assured the show is expected to go on.

        Bringing the office to you

        premium_icon Bringing the office to you

        News GET to know Cowper MP Pat Conaghan at one of ten mobile office dates along the Mid...

        ‘Intense, fast moving’ storm warning

        ‘Intense, fast moving’ storm warning

        Weather Tropical cyclone bubbling up in the north

        A hometown hero's big shot

        premium_icon A hometown hero's big shot

        Golf Douglas to play the 2020 Geoff King Motors Australian Ladies Classic