'Miracle baby' now preparing for high school

STANDING at just over five foot and dressed in his St Saviour's College school uniform, it's hard to believe Deegan Beard once weighed less than a pound of butter.

Dubbed as the "miracle baby", Deegan was born 13 weeks premature, weighing a mere 486 grams.

MEMORIES: Looking back on baby photos are (from left) dad Josh Beard, Deegan Beard and mum Sam Paterick. Deegan is now preparing for his next step - high school. Kevin Farmer

Now proud parents Sam Paterick and Josh Beard watch on as he ends primary school on a high - preparing to receive a Mayoral School Achievement Medal at a presentation next week.

"When we heard about the award, it came as a complete surprise - we're very excited," Ms Paterick said.

"I thought at first it was a school award, but to hear it is on a regional level - it's pretty massive.

"He's going to be so excited when he finds out. I know he's going to go bright red and he won't stop smiling for a week."

The 12-year-old has come a long way since his first few months of life, which were spent in the intensive care unit of the Mater Hospital in Brisbane.

Deegan Beard, born 13 weeks premature, spent the first months of his life in hospital.

"He was one of the smallest babies born to survive at that time," Ms Paterick said.

"Although they didn't tell us at the time, the doctors thought we would not be leaving the hospital with him.

"And now, apart from being a little bit smaller for his age, he is completely healthy."

Ms Paterick said although school had been one of Deegan's biggest struggles, it also had provided his greatest achievements.

"I remembered I cried on his first day of prep school, I was both excited and terrified," she said.

"Now he's ready to head off to high school - I can't believe how time is passing so quickly."

Deegan's friends described him as a larrikin with a gift for art. In his spare time, Deegan said he liked to draw and hang out with his school friends.

As the school year comes to a close, Deegan is preparing to start at Mary Mackillop Catholic College.

"I'm kind of nervous," Deegan said about his upcoming new beginning.

"It's going to be all about meeting new people and getting used to the work again."