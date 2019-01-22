MIPEC snapped up by interstate company

MIPEC, which offers port and marine services, has been bought out by TAMS Group.

WORKERS at Gladstone's MIPEC have been reassured their jobs are secure after the company was snapped up by West Australia's TAMS Group.

Today the company will publicly announce its acquisition of MIPEC and Cairns company Taylored Offshore Services in its first expansion into Queensland.

TAMS is one of the largest marine and port services companies in Western Australia with bases at Fremantle and Onslow - where it has recently worked at Chevron's Wheatstone LNG Project.

In a statement to be released today, the company said the Queensland acquisitions represented a major expansion.

TAMS said MIPEC and Taylored Offshore Services staff would retain their jobs.

"MIPEC presents an exciting opportunity for TAMS to expand its business beyond Western Australia," TAMS managing director Dyon Pilmoor said.

"TAMS and MIPEC are similar companies structurally, with similar service offerings, and we see this transaction as a good fit with many synergies, while Taylored Offshore Services strengthens our diving capabilities."

Mr Pilmoor said TAMS would work closely with MIPEC customers and personnel to ensure there is a smooth transition.

"This acquisition marks another step in our growth strategy to create a streamlined marine organisation with locally-staffed shorebase locations adjacent to major ports and resource export terminals," he said.

MIPEC was established in Gladstone 15 years ago to provide port services, marine maintenance, engineering and construction services.

It is the largest privately-owned facility in the Gladstone Port Corporation's marina, occupying six hectares of land and seabed lease.

It also owns marine infrastructure including jetties, a slipway, barge ramp and a vessel maintenance yard and fabrication facilities.

TAMS hopes by snapping up the Queensland companies it will have the capacity to take on larger projects across Australia and the Asia-Pacific.

"We continue to build our diverse capability, operational performance and local knowledge, enabling TAMS to consistently provide the right solutions to our customers to satisfy their port services, marine maintenance and marine construction requirements," Mr Pilmoor said.

Mr Pilmoor said the company was excited to enter the Queensland port and marine services industry.

In September last year TAMS opened three new permanent shore bases in Dampier and Port Hedland in Western Australia's Pilbara and Broome in the state's Kimberley region.